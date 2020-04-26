Bhubaneswar: Members of civil society who are working towards betterment of migrant labourers have sought exemption of the mandatory requirement of Aadhaar for availing COVID-19 aid from the government.

Several NGOs, activists and philanthropists under the banner of ‘Citizens Forum Odisha’ have written to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik regarding this as the migrant lot has already been hit with an economic debacle.

“We put forward some well thought-out suggestions to the Government for the benefit of the economically weaker section of the society, which migrates from Odisha each year to the tune of more than 7 lakhs to different states of India to earn livelihood for them and their family,” the letter to the CM said. It demanded that dry ration must be given to all with or without Aadhaar cards. “Dry ration must be given to all poor people of both urban and rural areas of the state irrespective of Ration Card and Aadhaar card for the sake of humanity during this lockdown period and thereafter to sustain life,” the letter read.

It also said that the government aid of Rs 2,000 for migratory labourers should also be given to the families whose bread earners are living outside the state to thwart any starvation issues.

“Aadhaar number should not be binding for the registration of returning migratory workers,” the group said.

The group also requested the CM to avoid social gathering events to check the spread of COVID 19. “As science has failed to define this coronavirus and as per scientists’ perception the fight against COVID-19 will be a long run affair. So, the government is advised to ban public gatherings to fight the virus menace scientifically even during the forthcoming Car Festival of Lord Jagannath across the state,” it said.

The resolution and request letter was signed by Pradipta Nayak, Convenor, Citizens Forum Odisha and Madhu Sudan Mishra, Chairman of the Forum.