Malkangiri: Vir Vikram Yadav, principal secretary of food supplies and consumer welfare department and the nodal officer for Malkangiri, reviewed progress of various developmental activities and Covid-prevention exercise in the district.

Yadav accompanied by Collector Manish Agrawal, Khairiput BDO and officials of various departments visited Govindapally Covid- hospital. He inspected facilities of accommodation, food and healthcare service fort the patients. Yadva praised the efforts of the district administration about the Covid prevention exercise in the district.

PNN