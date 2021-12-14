Kendrapara: Kendrapara Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Bibaswat Goutam convicted one Natabara Rout of Bachharei village under Patkura police station to one year of rigorous imprisonment Tuesday for attacking his son-in-law with a sharp weapon with a motive to kill him.

CJM Court Public Prosecutor Ramakant Swain said four and half years back June 1, 2017 night Natabar attacked his son in law Prasanna Sahu, of Jariabarei village with a sharp weapon with a motive to kill him.

Prasanna was seriously injured in the attack. Later he lodged an FIR at Patkura police station against his father-in-law, Police registered a case on the basis of the FIR and arrested the accused.

While adjudging the case, the CJM of Kendrapara sentenced Natabar Rout to one year of rigorous Imprisonment after cross-checking and verifying the evidence, said the public prosecutor.

UNI