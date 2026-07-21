New Delhi: The demonstrators stayed at Jantar Mantar Tuesday morning, persistently continuing their protest the day after violent confrontations occurred between them and security forces in Delhi during the ‘Sansad Chalo’ March.

The clashes erupted Monday as thousands of supporters of the CJP and students marched from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over recurring examination irregularities, including the NEET-UG paper leaks.

Police had already imposed prohibitory orders and set up barricades to prevent the march from proceeding further.

After police dismantled the stage and tents from Jantar Mantar, the protesters reclaimed the area. Following a call from the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) for the protest to persist, demonstrators began to arrive at Jantar Mantar early Tuesday.

A significant presence of police and RAF personnel remained deployed at the location.

Speaking to IANS, CJP Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said, “Our primary demand is the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, and that is why we will continue our protest at Jantar Mantar. After the brutality shown by the Delhi Police yesterday, many more people than those seen yesterday will reach Delhi. This movement will end only after Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.”

“You are beating our children and injuring them. Girls were assaulted, and Geetanjali ma’am, Sonam ji’s wife, was dragged by her hair. Even our volunteers, who were helping manage the protest, were beaten. It is clear that instructions were given to suppress and intimidate our children. The entire protest site has been damaged, but the agitation will now grow bigger. We will not move until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns,” Ranka added.

Meanwhile, more than 118 police personnel from the Delhi Police and Central Police Forces sustained injuries during “violent protests” in the national capital Monday.

The injured officers include senior ranks such as Special Commissioner, Joint Commissioner, Additional Commissioner, and Deputy Commissioner, who were deployed on duty at the protest site, the Delhi Police said.

According to a statement on the X handle of Delhi Police: “During today’s violent protests, more than 118 police personnel from Delhi Police and Central Police Forces, including Special Commissioner, Joint Commissioner, Additional Commissioner, and Deputy Commissioner rank officers deployed on duty, sustained injuries.”

The situation turned violent when protesters attempted to break through the barricades. The police bore a significant brunt of the violence, with over 118 personnel reported injured.

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar visited the hospital where the injured officers are being treated. He personally met with the personnel, enquired about their well-being, and motivated them.

In a statement, the Commissioner highlighted the force’s dedication, saying, “Every injury on the uniform bears witness to dedication to duty.”

The protests, which began at Jantar Mantar, drew students, opposition leaders, and activists demanding accountability in the education system. Senior police officials have assured a thorough investigation into the violence.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders remain in place around sensitive areas to prevent any further escalation. The Delhi Police have appealed for calm and urged all parties to maintain peace and cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

As political and student groups continue their agitation, the focus remains on ensuring public safety, the police said.