Kolkata: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday announced that she will join the Cockroach Janta Party’s movement over the NEET exam paper leak in the national capital.

She also said that, if necessary, she will go to the level of the Supreme Court to protect her right over the name and electoral symbol of Trinamool Congress, on which the “rebel but majority” faction in the party led by the expelled party legislator, Ritabrata Banerjee, has also claimed stake before the Election Commission of India (ECI).

“If you try to snatch my electoral symbol, I will not remain silent. If necessary, I will go up to the level of the Supreme Court. My struggle against the Bharatiya Janata Party will continue. I will again start extensive tours in West Bengal districts shortly. I will even join the movement of CJP against the Union Government at New Delhi,” said Mamata Banerjee at the party’s annual July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally in front of Birla Planetarium in Central Kolkata.

Speaking on the occasion, she also ruled out the possibility of taking back deserters who have either joined together under a different political platform or formed a rebel faction within the party in this difficult phase amid Trinamool Congress’ landslide defeat in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly polls.

“It is good for us that the bad elements and thieves have deserted the party. I wish that those who have deserted stay in fun. But I do not need them anymore. I will create a new goldmine with those who have continued with me and with those who join us now,” the former West Bengal Chief Minister said.

She also said that those who are in two minds on whether to stay with her or quit were welcome to quit. “Those who want to quit and join the BJP are free to do so. I have students and youth along with me. They will fill it to the brim. But there is no question of compromising with the BJP. It is better to go behind bars than compromise with the BJP. There is more respect in going behind bars than compromising with the BJP,” Mamata Banerjee said.