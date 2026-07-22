New Delhi: An FIR has been registered in connection with a video showing a Rapid Action Force (RAF) jawan being chased and assaulted allegedly by a group of protesters during the CJP’s march, police said Wednesday.

The video, shared widely across social media platforms, purportedly showed the RAF jawan being surrounded, chased and thrashed by several protesters during the Cockroach Janta Party’s march towards Parliament on Monday to demand accountability from the government over alleged examination irregularities.

Police said the FIR had been registered in connection with the incident and an investigation launched to identify those involved in the assault.