Bhadrak: After a hiatus, the Zilla Unnayan Sangharsh Samiti, a local outfit that has been advocating the cause of development in Bhadrak, has raised its voice again over the issue of a government medical college and hospital in the district.

At a press meet here Sunday, the outfit lashed out at the state government, saying that it has mocked the people of Bhadrak on the issue of the medical college.

Nirakar Jena, Giridhari Nath, Dibyasingh Nayak, Amar Panigrahi and Rakesh Panda, all members of the outfit, observed that the government is testing the patience of the people as it has paid no heed to the long-pending demand of a medical college in the district.

Rather, it has announced a 7-storried building with 300 beds for the district headquarters hospital, they pointed out.

They said that a group of 50 youths had protested recently over appointment of doctors in hospitals while the district is still deprived of quality healthcare services, they added.

They said that no one knows how many beds are there at the district headquarters hospital.

The CDMO and the Collector have differed over the numbers of beds, they noted.

They warned of taking up a massive awareness campaign about the need for more doctors and a government medical college.

After the establishment of FM Medical College and Hospital in Balasore, a movement has been initiated in Bhadrak for a similar medical college. Over 500 intellectuals, students and elderly citizens had taken up this cause in September, 2019, and started a signature campaign from Bant.

They observed that there is need for a medical college in Bhadrak as the state government has ‘neglected’ the district in all sectors including healthcare. They hoped that the drive will build up pressure on the state government to set up a medical college as was done in other districts.

