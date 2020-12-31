Lucknow: A class 10 student shot dead his classmate Thursday in a school in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh. The two were involved in a fight Wednesday over sitting arrangements in the classroom. The accused biy who shot dead his counterpart has been taken into custody.

According to the police, the two boys – both aged 14 – fought over seats in the class Wednesday. One of them got very angry and left the spot. However, Thursday morning he returned carrying his uncle’s gun and shot dead the other boy. The accused was so angry that he shot the victim thrice to ensure that he died.

“The two apparently had a fight about sitting in class yesterday (Wednesday). The accused went home and stole a licensed revolver belonging to his uncle. The later is working with the Indian Army and currently home on leave,” senior police officer Santosh Kumar Singh said. “He came to class and shot the other student. He was taken into custody at the scene itself,” the police officer added.

The police also found another country-made revolver in the bag of the accused. It showed how determined the accused was to kill the other student

The incident took place at around 11.00am after the first two periods of class. The accused shot his classmate thrice – in the head, the chest and stomach. The victim died on the spot.

After the shooting, the boy tried to flee the scene. He came to the ground floor from the first-floor classroom and fired in the air to discourage others from catching him. However, a few teachers managed to overpower him and take his gun away. The boy fiercely fought back even then, the police said.

The teachers called the police who took the boy into custody.