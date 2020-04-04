Digapahandi: The outbreak of the novel coronavirus is affecting us all. Apart from doctors and nurses who are fighting on the frontlines, there are other heroes too who are going the extra mile to help.

From women stitching masks at home for the needy to small children donating their piggy bank savings a lot of heartwarming stories are coming to light.

Meanwhile, a Class -IV girl, Silvi Rani Panda, a student of Digapahandi based Kendriya Vidyalaya has donated Rs 25k from her savings.

The little girl with her father Seemanchal Panda donated the amount at the NAC office. Though, a small amount, his noble deed has won hearts in the area.