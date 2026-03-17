Dhenkanal: A Class IX student was critically injured after allegedly being assaulted by a police home guard at Baulpur village under the Jharagadia police outpost of Sadar police station in Dhenkanal district Saturday.

The injured student, Animesh Mallik, 14, of Sri Sri Jagannath High School, is undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital in Dhenkanal.

Two other students of the same school – Bighna Mallik, 14, and Kupendra Mallik, 14 – were also injured but were treated at the hospital and later discharged.

According to the complaint, Animesh, son of Antarjyami Mallik, had gone to a shop outside the school gate after completing an examination.

Home guard Manas Behera, 26, allegedly attacked him with an iron rod and a digging bar and issued death threats.

Police have registered cases and launched an investigation. Animesh sustained a fractured left hand. The matter is under investigation, and appropriate action will be taken after the probe, police said.