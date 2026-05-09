Bhubaneswar: Sludge removed from drains must be cleared from roadsides within 24 hours to avoid inconvenience to residents and traffic disruptions, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Chanchal Rana directed officials during a high-level monsoon preparedness meeting at Ekamra Hall Friday.

Chairing the meeting, BMC Mayor Sulochana Das instructed officials to accelerate drain repair, desilting and tree branch trimming across the City.

She also asked the Fire Services department to assist BMC wherever necessary in pruning dangerous tree branches before heavy rains and thunderstorms begin.

Special emphasis was laid on preparing water pumps in low-lying and waterlogging-prone areas. Rapid Action Teams (RATs) have also been asked to remain alert from now onwards to tackle emergencies during the monsoon season.

Officials were instructed to immediately repair damaged drains, install slabs over open drains before the monsoon and barricade hazardous locations to prevent accidents.

Rana also directed the preparation of a contact list containing names and phone numbers of officials from allied departments to facilitate coordination with corporators during heavy rains or ‘Kalabaisakhi’ storms.

As part of disaster preparedness, ward-level schools may be used as temporary cyclone shelters if required. Officials were asked to inspect and repair essential facilities such as electricity, lighting, toilets and drinking water arrangements in advance.

BMC Kalyan Man daps, and community centres are also being kept ready for emergency use.

The commissioner further instructed WATCO, TPCODL and other agencies not to undertake fresh road excavation works in waterlogging-prone areas before the monsoon.

Ongoing works have been asked to be completed immediately.

The meeting also highlighted concerns over dangerously damaged electric poles in different parts of the City.

Tata Power was directed to replace such poles on priority.

BMC and TP CODL officials were also asked to jointly monitor street lighting and tree trimming works.