Bhubaneswar: Odisha has emerged as the top-performing state in the country in completion of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U 2.0), marking a significant milestone in the state’s urban development journey.

Since the launch of PMAY-U 2.0 in September 2024, Odisha has recorded impressive progress in providing affordable housing to urban beneficiaries.

Between March 2025 and March 2026, the state consistently retained the number one position in the country in house completion performance, reinforcing its commitment to the vision of ‘Housing for All’.

According to official data, a total of 24,625 houses have been sanctioned under the scheme in the state. Of these, 23,464 sites have already been geo-tagged, enabling faster monitoring and execution of projects.

Foundation work has begun for 3,134 houses, while 2,008 houses have been completed as of May 5, 2026. The remaining projects are progressing at different stages of construction, with the state government expressing confidence in meeting all targets within the stipulated timeline.

Officials attributed the achievement to the proactive initiatives of the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department, close coordination with Urban Local Bodies, and efficient implementation at the grassroots level.

H&UD Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra has directed officials to further accelerate construction work and ensure timely completion of all remaining houses under PMAY-U 2.0.

He stressed the importance of maintaining quality standards while ensuring speedy delivery of benefits to eligible urban poor families across the State.

Odisha’s strong performance under PMAY-U 2.0 reflects the state government’s sustained focus on inclusive urban growth, improved living conditions, and dignified housing for economically weaker sections of society.