Keonjhar: A Class-IX student was found pregnant at a hostel in a government-run school in Harichandanpur area of Keonjhar. Police arrested a youth in this connection Tuesday. The accused was identified as Sarat Nayak (25). He was produced in court.

A few days back, the girl had complained of head reeling and later was found to be pregnant when admitted to the Harichandnpur CHC. A complaint was filed at the police station. Police started an investigation and arrested the youth for his involvement.