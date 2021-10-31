Rourkela: A Class VIII student went missing while taking bath in Koel River with his friends Sunday. The incident took place in Hamirpur area of Rourkela town.

Bibek Singh, a resident of Sector-VI, who studies at a private school in Sector-V, had gone to the river to take bath along with his six friends. While bathing, his feet slipped and he went deep into the water.

Seeing him drowning, his friends cried for help. Hearing their frantic cries, some nearby people came and tried to rescue the child. Upon their failure, the fire services department was contacted.

After reaching the spot, the fire services personnel launched a rescue operation. Till last reports came in, the operation was underway.

A pall gloom descended Sector-VI and nearby areas after the news spread.

Locals meanwhile suggested that instead of trying to rescue the child only on their strength, those present on the scene should have sought the help of the fire services department as the initial crucial time was lost in the process.

PNN