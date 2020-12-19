Malkangiri: At a time when cases of minors going missing and subsequently being found dead have raised concerns over their safety, another minor girl is reported to have gone missing for six days now.

This time, the incident has been reported from Malkangiri district and the missing child is a tribal girl studying in Class X. The missing girl has been identified as Chandri – a resident of Budakhal village under Chitrangapali panchayat under Kalimela police station.

The incident came to the fore after the girl’s family lodged a missing report with Kalimela police station.

According to Chandri’s family members, a miscreant had forcibly taken Chandri on his motorcycle from the village six days ago. In the days followed, the family members searched for her at every possible place. After failing in their attempts to trace her, they sought police help.

Registering a case, the police have launched an investigation.

