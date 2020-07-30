Bhubaneswar: After the declaration of the class X board result, there were students who were jubilant after a long wait for the exam result and a few students who shared their displeasure over the marking in some subjects taking the blame to authorities for multiple halts in examination paper checking due to the pandemic.

Arpita Pallai who scored 92.16 percent said that she got less marks in social science subject and had expected 95 percent. She said that she is considering sending the paper for rechecking.

Sai Arpita Mishra who scored 95.33 percent said that she got less marks in English and will send the paper for rechecking after discussion with her parents. She added that she wants to study for civil service examination and wants to be an IAS officer.

Similarly Abhismita Kar who secured 96.66 percent said that her focus is to study science and become an astronaut.

Amitanshu Samal who got 92.8 percent said that the delay in checking of papers due to pandemic has affected the checking in some way. “I had not expected marks in history and geography subject and was expecting over 95 percent. I will send them for rechecking”, he said.

