Bhubaneswar: A total of 200 candidates, including 78 women, cleared the Odisha Civil Services Examination-2024, the result of which was declared Wednesday.

According to a notice by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), 50 tribal, 45 Scheduled Caste (SC), 35 Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) and 70 unreserved (general) category candidates qualified in the examination.

Bubun Sahoo topped the examination, while Sovna Mohanty and Jitamitra Sahu secured the second and third ranks, respectively.

Sahoo hails from a farmer’s family in Anandpur area of Keonjhar district and is currently serving as a trainee police officer.

“I was surprised to see that I secured Rank-1 in the examination. It was my second attempt. In my first attempt, I had cleared the test and am now serving as a trainee in the Odisha Police Service,” he told a TV channel.

The topper said he began preparing for the state-level examination after the Covid-19 pandemic and expressed happiness over securing the top rank.

The other top 10 candidates are Kanak Jain, Sangram Pradhan, Aman Goyal, Santanu Kumar Satpathy, Nitesh Kumar Barik, Seetal Patra and Itishree Jena.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated and extended his best wishes to the candidates who cleared the examination.

Majhi advised the successful candidates to view administrative services not merely as a position, but as a sacred vow of public service aimed at building a clean, transparent and people-centric governance system, ensuring that welfare schemes reach the intended beneficiaries at the grassroots level.

“I wish everyone a bright future in this glorious journey of building a ‘Prosperous Odisha’,” he wrote.

ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଲୋକସେବା ଆୟୋଗ (#OPSC) ଦ୍ୱାରା ପରିଚାଳିତ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ସିଭିଲ ସେବା (#OCS) ପରୀକ୍ଷାରେ କୃତକାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ହୋଇଥିବା ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ଆନ୍ତରିକ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଓ ଶୁଭକାମନା। ପ୍ରଶାସନିକ ସେବାକୁ କେବଳ ଏକ ପଦବୀ ନୁହେଁ, ବରଂ ଜନସେବାର ଏକ ପବିତ୍ର ବ୍ରତ ଭାବେ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରି ଏକ ସ୍ୱଚ୍ଛ, ପାରଦର୍ଶୀ ଓ ଜନକୈନ୍ଦ୍ରିକ ପ୍ରଶାସନିକ ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା ଗଠନ ସହ… — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) May 26, 2026

The preliminary exam was held October 12, 2025, while the main (written) examination was held between January 31 and February 10 2026. The personality test was held from May 14 to 20.

As many as 35,165 candidates appeared in the preliminary written examination, 2085 aspirants sat for the main written test, and 385 appeared in the personality test.

OCS 2024 results