Tumudibandh: A Class X tribal student at a government-run residential girls’ high school in Kandhamal district has been found pregnant, prompting a formal complaint and investigation by local police.

The incident came to light at the Rangaparu Government Residential Girls’ High School, located in Belghar panchayat under Tumudibandh block.

According to school authorities, the student had returned to the hostel June 25 after the summer vacation.

In the days that followed, staff noticed signs of illness and became suspicious when the girl declined to take sanitary pads during distribution.

The school matron and an auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) Friday alerted the headmaster, who immediately informed the student’s family.

Together, school officials and the family took the girl to the Baliguda sub-divisional hospital for medical examination.

Doctors confirmed that the girl was pregnant. Following the medical report, the school management lodged a written complaint at Tumudibandh police station Saturday.

A case (85/2025) has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

Tumudibandh PS Officer-in-Charge Ashutosh Jena confirmed that a case has been filed and said preliminary findings suggest that the girl may have become pregnant while she was in her village during the summer break.

Police sources said the student admitted to being in a relationship with a boy from her area, who is believed to be responsible.

Headmaster Lingaraj Sahu stated that suspicion arose toward the end of June when the student declined to take sanitary pads distributed to all girls.

The matter was reported by the responsible staff, and following directions from higher authorities, the student was examined in the presence of her parents before police were formally notified.

Police said the investigation is ongoing based on the survivor’s statement. Further action will be taken after the identification and interrogation of the alleged perpetrator.

PNN