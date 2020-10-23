Bhadrak: Police recovered the mutilated body of a Class-X student from railway tracks near Manipur level crossing under Chandbali block in Bhadrak district Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Chandrakant Mahanta, a resident of Garadpur village. It is suspected that he may have died of suicide by jumping before a moving train as his demand for a smartphone for his online study went unmet.

Chandrakant had gone out of his house for tuition Thursday evening and never returned. His family members started a frantic search for him after he did not return even after his normal time. However, they were not able to find him.

Friday morning his mutilated body was found lying on railway tracks two kilometres away from his house.

On being informed, Ghanteswar outpost police reached the spot and recovered the body for postmortem. While local people suspect it to be a case of suicide as he had been demanding for a mobile phone for his online study, the police said it is too early to jump to any conclusion. A detailed probe into the matter is on.

