Bhubaneswar: Class X students of various government-run high schools tried to reach Naveen Niwas Tuesday, trying to get clarity on the fate of matriculation examinations that are conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE). However, policemen prevented the students from reaching the residence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Later, the students staged a dhrana near Forest Park. They demanded that like the ICSE and CBSE boards, the BSE should also cancel the class 10 exams. They warned that they will intensify the protests unless a decision on this issue is not taken within the next two days.

It should be stated here that the Class X Matriculation exams were slated to start May 3. However, it was postponed as Odisha saw a surge in coronavirus cases. In this regard, the students had earlier demanded that state School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash clear their confusion.

“The government’s announcement has left us in a quandary. We cannot decide regarding our future and we are in a limbo. Should we keep preparing for the Matric exams or turn our attention to higher studies,” some of the students opined. Others said that they are afraid to physically appear for any examinations due to the threat of the virus.

It should be stated here that Patnaik had announced April 15 the postponement of Matriculation and Plus II examinations.

