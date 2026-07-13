Bhubaneswar: A tragic accident claimed the life of a Class XI student Monday after he fell from the 10th floor of the Jalvayu Apartment complex here in the Niladri Vihar area, under the Chandrasekharpur police limits.

The deceased has been identified as Rafan Khurshid, a student at ODM Public School in the city. According to police sources, Rafan had gone to the apartment complex to visit a female classmate while she was home alone. The situation took a tense turn when the girl’s mother, who had taken a half-day leave from work, unexpectedly returned home early.

Panicked by the mother’s sudden arrival, Rafan reportedly sought a place to hide and retreated into the apartment’s bathroom. In a desperate bid to remain unseen, he attempted to conceal himself within the narrow plumbing duct area adjacent to the washroom. However, he lost his footing, slipping and plunging ten storeys to the ground. An apartment supervisor reported hearing a loud thud and rushed to the spot, discovering the teenager lying unconscious on the ground floor. Rafan was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Upon receiving the information, Chandrasekharpur police, along with a forensic team, cordoned off the scene and initiated a thorough investigation. “The victim had visited his friend’s house while she was alone. When her mother arrived unexpectedly, a terrified Rafan tried to seek refuge inside a narrow plumbing shaft in the bathroom, where he slipped and fell to his death,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena.