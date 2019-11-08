Lucknow: Clerics and priests here have appealed Friday to people to honour the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute and respect religious sentiments. The judgment in the case is expected to be pronounced before Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi retires November 17.

“We should all respect the judgment. We should exercise restraint and not hurt religious sentiments of any community,” Imam of the Lucknow Eidgah Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali told this agency. He informed that an all-religious meeting was recently organised at the Islamic Centre here to discuss several aspects before the judgment.

“The Ayodhya case is the biggest and most sensitive case of independent India. Hence, it is the responsibility of every citizen to honour the verdict and maintain peace,” Mahali said. He appealed to all clerics to tell Muslims ‘not to feel afraid and repose their faith in the Constitution and the judiciary’.

Spokesperson of the All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) Maulana Yasoob Abbas said ,”Every person irrespective of any religion must honour and respect the judgment of the Supreme Court. We have full faith in the judiciary and the Constitution of India. We will stand with the judgment of the apex court.”

Priest at the Dakshinmukhi Hanuman Mandir in Hazratganj Sarvesh Shukla also spoke on the same lines. “My only appeal to the people is to honour and respect the judgment of the Supreme Court in the case,” said Shukla. “I am confident that people of this country are quite mature, and they will accept the judgement delivered by the court,” added the priest.

Father Donald De Souza, Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Lucknow told this agency: “Ours is a functional democracy, and rule of law has to be followed by all. The court’s judgment has to be fully respected by everyone without any bias. This is called ‘sanskaar’.”

PTI