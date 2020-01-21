Mumbai: Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar wants everyone to avoid single use of plastics. A climate change warrior, Bhumi took to Instagram to spread the word.

She shared a photo that shows her Monday morning, sipping a shake from a glass bottle with a reusable straw. The actress captioned: “Everyday is a new day And life is all about those baby steps. Am trying to use no #SingleUsePlastic, you should too, Together we can make this world better #HappyMonday #ReusableStraws #goodmorning #hello”.

The actress, who is also a climate change warrior, keeps writing against single use of plastics on social media.

In an Instagram post earlier this month, Bhumi shared shocking figures to reveal the quantity of plastic waste in India, and urged everyone to use recycled plastic.

“It’s our mess to clean #happynewyear. India generates 25940 tonnes of plastic waste everyday, of 10376 tonnes is uncollected plastic. Start segregating your garbage at home. Make sure you recycle plastic. We have to co exist with nature #circulareconomy #climatechange #plasticpollution #garbagesegregation,” she wrote.

She had shared a few pictures along with the post, which show her cleaning up plastics and garbage at a Mumbai beach. Bhumi has also been vocal about the devastating bushfire in South Australia.

IANS