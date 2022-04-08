Bhubaneswar: A mini bus turned turtle after hitting a road divider Friday morning near Jaydev Vihar overbridge in Bhubaneswar.

A source said that the bus (bearing registration number OR-02 AT-1688) was carrying more than 20 labourers from Nayapalli to Patia.

Driver of the mini bus lost control over the vehicle leading to the road mishap. However, some of the occupants have sustained minor injuries. The injured were immediately rescued and sent to Capital Hospital in Unit-6 of the state capital for treatment.

Also read: Acid attack on man over family feud

On being informed, local police reached the spot and took the mini bus into its custody. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The road mishap occurred due to overloading of passengers, an eyewitness said. Further details of the accident are awaited.

It is pertinent to mention, in a recent road mishap, a speeding truck rammed into as many as three cars and a motorcycle from rear at Palasuni on NH-16 Sunday morning at around 9.30am, killing driver of a car on the spot and leaving three others grievously injured.

The incident occurred under Mancheswar police limits.

PNN