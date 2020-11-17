Telkoi: About 40 passengers of a private bus had a miraculous escape when the bus skidded off the road and rolled down till it hit a huge rock at Kanjipani Ghati in Keonjhar district Monday night.

The bus ‘Green Lagoon’ was on its way from Jajpur to Rourkela.

Sources said the bus driver was negotiating curves at Kanjipani Ghati. The 20-kilometre-long Kanjipani Ghati road, a part of NH-49, has several blind curves. It was when the driver of the bus was negotiating a curve; he applied brakes to control its speed. Then he felt that the braking system was not functioning properly.

He applied the presence of mind and steered the bus towards a side. The bus skidded off the road and it went on rolling down till hitting a huge roadside rock.

Had he not applied his presence of mind, the bus would have gone into a 100-foot gorge and it can well be imagined what would have become of the passengers,” observed some locals.

PNN