Jajpur: As many 610 schools in the state, marked as 610 category high schools, are in a state of neglect even as closure threat loomed large over these schools due to indifference by the state government, a report said.

These schools were established in various parts of the state in 1984 by the local residents as there were not too many schools for the education of local students. The district has 51 schools in this category. This has pushed the future of students studying in these schools to uncertainty.

These schools were established to ensure overall development of local students and to strengthen the education system in the state. They were established with the funds collected by the local residents. The funds were used in construction of the school building and in providing meager salaries to teachers.

The schools ran for many years with the funds collected by the local residents. But their fate changed when the state government overtook the management of these schools June 1, 1994 and marked them as 610 category high schools. It was then expected that these schools will run smoothly with the funds available from the state government.

However, that was not to be as not a single department of the state government has sanctioned a single pie for the development of infrastructure of these schools during last 37 years.

Moreover, shortage of teaching and non-teaching staff has also plagued the normal functioning of these schools. It is apprehended that these schools will find it hard to continue in the long run and may close down soon.

Bhagabati High School at Siha panchayat under Barchana block from where 3,000 students have passed out over years is a case in point. This school is struggling for survival over two years.

Later, it saw some development after its old students provided funds under the Mo School Abhiyan project as well as with some meager funds available from the state government. A park, a cycle stand, toilets and drinking water facilities were built in the school with the available funds.

However, the school is battling with numerous other problems. The school does not have a physical education teacher since 2004 and a clerk. Meanwhile, the headmaster, an assistant teacher, Sanskrit teacher and two fourth grade employees have retired while the rest of the teachers and employees are going to retire in a year or two.

The state government is not taking any steps to fill up the vacant posts. This has hit classroom teaching and day to day functioning of the school. The school may close down if the situation continues for long.

Residents alleged that the state government is neglecting these schools by putting them in a different category. They questioned the state government’s decision to not deny government status to these 610 schools when over 3000 high schools established before 1984 were taken over by the government June 7, 1994 and declared as government high schools.