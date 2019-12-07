Doha: Liverpool’s games at the Club World Cup in Qatar were switched to a new stadium Saturday in a late change of plan because the intended venue is not ready.

The newly built, 40,000-capacity Education City Stadium has not been fully tested, so the semi-final involving Liverpool plus the final and third-place game will be played at Khalifa International Stadium, FIFA said in a statement.

“The necessary certification process took longer than expected and therefore the stadium was unable to host the required test events,” soccer’s world body said.

The official opening of Education City Stadium was postponed until early 2020. The 45,000-seat Khalifa International Stadium hosted the track and field world championships two months ago. It was already set to stage the Dec. 17 semifinal with Flamengo playing Al Hilal or Esperance.

Liverpool will play on December 18 — Qatar’s national day — against one of three possible opponents: North American champion Monterrey, Qatari club Al Sadd or Oceania champion Hienghene Sport of New Caledonia. The final is December 21.

FIFA said all tickets for the original stadium will transfer to the new venue.

AP