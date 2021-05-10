New Delhi: The popular invite-only audio chat app Clubhouse has finally arrived on Android after spending a year on the Apple iOS platform.

Clubhouse for Android has started rolling out in beta from Monday, beginning with the US, followed by other English-speaking countries and then the rest of the world.

“Our plan over the next few weeks is to collect feedback from the community, fix any issues we see and work to add a few final features like payments and club creation before rolling it out more broadly,” the company said in a statement.

Clubhouse for Android will remain an invite-only platform, ensuring that each new community member can bring along a few close friends.

“As we head into the summer and continue to scale out the backend, we plan to begin opening up even further, welcoming millions more people in from the iOS waitlist, expanding language support, and adding more accessibility features, so that people worldwide can experience Clubhouse in a way that feels native to them,” the company explained.

As tech giants like Twitter, Spotify, Facebook, Telegram, Discord and LinkedIn go after it, Clubhouse last month raised fresh funding in the Series C round, taking its valuation to $4 billion.

Clubhouse has gained immense popularity and has a reported 10 million weekly active users.

Twitter has announced to make its live audio conversation app Spaces available to users with 600 followers or more on both iOS and Android platforms.

Facebook is launching a similar product called Live Audio Rooms which will also be available on Messenger this summer.

The company said last month that it will test Live Audio Rooms in Groups, making it available to the 1.8 billion people using Groups every month and tens of millions of active communities on Facebook.

Clubhouse said that with Android, “we believe that Clubhouse will feel more complete”.

The company has also rolled out its payments feature to over 66,000 creators in the US, as part of its goal to help creators monetise and earn money from users on its platform.