Bhubaneswar: Awareness is the most powerful weapon to prevent cybercrime, a major challenge for society today, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said while launching the ‘Cyber Security Awareness Campaign 2025’ at Kalinga Stadium here Saturday.

Majhi said about 82 crore people of the country – 55 per cent of the population – are using the internet today. India is second in the world in terms of internet usage. “In our daily lives, we have become completely dependent on the digital system.

Internet and technology have become indispensable to us. Today, internet users are becoming victims of crimes like cybercrime,” he said. “Our government always gives importance to preventing these crimes.

And for this, our government has taken steps like strengthening the cyber police, increasing awareness and creating a safe digital environment,” the CM said.

Praising the Odisha Police for its efforts in curbing cybercrime, the CM said that timely assistance has been provided to thousands of complainants through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal and Cyber Helpline (1930).

“The main reason for most cyber frauds is a lack of awareness. For this, internet users have to be very careful; they have to be aware. Awareness is the most powerful weapon to prevent cybercrime,” Majhi said.

“To make the public aware, the Odisha Police has started this awareness campaign today. People will be made aware of various aspects of cyber fraud,” the CM said and urged all to join the campaign.

Expressing anger over incidents of blackmail and mental harassment of girls through the internet, the CM directed the Odisha Police to take strict action against those with such mentality. “Action will be taken against the police officers who fail to act on such complaints,” Majhi said.

The CM flagged off 16 awareness chariots on the occasion. These chariots will be rolled out in all the districts of the state, except Nuapada, to create awareness for a month.

On the occasion, the CM administered a pledge on cyber security to the guests, government officials and students present.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja thanked Odisha Police for the awareness programme and said that it is very important for everyone to be aware of cyber security.

“This awareness programme should not be limited to a programme of just one department but should be adopted by everyone,” Ahuja said.

Director General of Police Yogesh Bahadur Khurania welcomed everyone to the programme and mentioned the steps taken by Odisha Police to curb cybercrimes.