Bhubaneswar: Marking the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, the Odisha government observed “Constitution Murder Day 2025” at the Rail Auditorium here Wednesday. Organised by the Department of Odia Language, Literature, and Culture, the event saw Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other dignitaries honour 108 democracy warriors who had stood against the Emergency. The Chief Minister said, “We feel honoured to felicitate you.” He added that after taking office, the government decided to recognise democracy warriors by providing a monthly pension of Rs 20,000 along with medical facilities.

So far, 56 individuals have been approved for the pension, with the process ongoing for others. The CM assured that all eligible recipients would soon receive their benefits, and emphasised that democracy warriors would be accorded the same respect as freedom fighters. Describing the Emergency as a dark chapter in India’s post-independence history, the CM said, “No one can forget the repression and unspeakable atrocities of that period. Observing this day is meant to raise awareness against authoritarianism.” Odia Language, Literature, and Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said the current generation must be made aware of the mistakes made 50 years ago and learn from the errors of the past. Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan remarked that the governance system during the Emergency created a “dark world” for everyone, stressing that the struggle of that era should serve as a valuable lesson today. As part of the observance, a parade of democracy warriors, an art exhibition on Constitution Murder Day, and a chariot rally were inaugurated.