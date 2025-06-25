Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Wednesday said all citizens of India need to remain vigilant of their democratic and Constitutional rights and remember the dark days during the Emergency period.

He was addressing the “Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas” function marking the 50th anniversary of the imposition of the Emergency in the country.

The Emergency declared June 25, 1975, by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi lasted until March 21, 1977. It was marked by widespread press censorship, arrests without trial and the stifling of dissent in academia, politics and civil society.

The BJP-led central government has decided to observe June 25 as the ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’ to commemorate the “massive contributions” of those who endured “inhuman pain” during the period.

“A family, due to power politics and dictatorial mentality, killed the spirit of Indian democracy by imposing a state of emergency in the country,” the chief minister said in an X post.

The fundamental rights of the common man were violated, and lakhs of Indians, including about 10,000 journalists, were sent to jail without any reason, Majhi claimed.

The people were forced to undergo family planning operations, and judges were threatened, Majhi said.

“On this occasion (50 years of imposition of Emergency), every citizen of India must be vigilant and aware of his/her democratic and constitutional rights,” Majhi said.

“Let us take a pledge to protect democracy today and pay tribute to every voice raised to protect democracy and the Constitution during the Emergency,” the chief minister said.

No one can forget the kind of repression and unspeakable atrocities that were carried out during the emergency, Majhi said, adding that the purpose of observing this day is to create widespread awareness against authoritarian rule.

He said the central government has decided to take up a year-long programme to convey the memory of this dark chapter to the new generation.

In Odisha also, many people were arrested during the Emergency period, he said.

“The BJP, after coming to power in Odisha, honoured those who fought to save democracy. There are 108 such fighters in the state of whom 56 people have been felicitated. They are getting a monthly pension of Rs 20,000 and medical facilities. So far, approval has been received for the pension of 56 people. The process is going on for other fighters. Soon they will also get a pension. Like freedom fighters, those who were jailed to save democracy will also be given due respect,” he said.

