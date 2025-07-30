Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched a week-long ‘Akanksha Haat Abhiyan’ during the state-level ‘Sampoornata Abhiyan Award Ceremony’ held at the State Convention Centre here Tuesday.

The event organised by the Planning and Convergence department celebrated achievements under the Aspirational District and Block Programmes.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to inclusive development, Majhi noted that the Aspirational Districts and Blocks initiative, focused on health & nutrition, education, agriculture, water resources, financial inclusion, and skill development, is yielding positive results across the state.

He emphasised that the initiative, now extended to block levels, operates on the principles of ‘Convergence, Collaboration, and Competition’, ensuring efficient grassroots level implementation.

To empower local communities and promote entrepreneurship, the CM announced that products from aspirational areas will be marketed under the ‘Akanksha’ brand (launched in 2024) and made available on digital marketplaces.

The ‘Akanksha Haat Abhiyan’ aims to provide wider market access to women SHGs, farmers, artisans, and weavers, creating better income opportunities and expanding consumer outreach.

“The ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative has become a people’s movement, and through this campaign, we aim to support and scale up local production,” said the CM.

In recognition of exceptional progress, gold medals were conferred on Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts, while Kandhamal and Koraput bagged silver.

Similarly, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Kalahandi, and Nuapada districts received bronze medals.

PNN