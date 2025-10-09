Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Wednesday directed officials to ensure that all development activities of Maa Samaleswari temple in Sambalpur be done as per global standards. The CM’s statement came while holding a meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan here to review the redevelopment work of the temple. It was revealed during the meeting that the redevelopment of the temple is being carried out in two phases over an area of 82 acres with an investment of Rs 316 crore.

In the first phase, construction of the temple corridor, redevelopment of Gopalji Matha, Deepa Ghar (lamp house), parking facilities and setting up of various amenities for pilgrims and visitors have been undertaken.

In the second phase, facilities like devotees’ rest house, shopping complex, foodpark, additional parking and entry pathways will be developed, it was revealed. Maa Samaleswari, one of Odisha’s prominent Shakti shrines, attracts a large number of devotees and tourists throughout the year.

Sambalpur district also holds an important place on the tourism map of Odisha, attracting both domestic and international visitors. “Taking these into consideration, the chief minister advised officials that all development activities be carried out according to global standards,” the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

“The chief minister also recommended that the upcoming devotees’ rest house be built as a multi-storey facility to accommodate a larger number of visitors comfortably,” the CMO said. Additionally, the chief minister stressed the importance of ensuring proper rehabilitation and care for those displaced due to the temple redevelopment project.

Among others, Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Works department Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh and CM’s Principal Secretary Saswata Mishra attended the meeting.