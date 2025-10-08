Bhubaneswar: Amid the allegations of deteriorating law and order situation in the state following the communal tension in Cuttack and killing of BJP leader in Berhampur, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the Home Department portfolio, Wednesday asserted that some vested interest groups are attempting to tarnish the image of Odisha, which has been known as a peaceful state.

CM Majhi said this while reviewing the law-and-order situation of the state during a high-level meeting at the Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar Wednesday.

The Chief Minister also directed the state police administration to keep a strict vigil on anti-social elements, troublemakers, and other suspicious persons across all regions of Odisha.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, CM Majhi stated that some vested interest groups are attempting to tarnish the image of Odisha, known as a peaceful state.

He also emphasised the need to deal firmly with such elements and instructed senior police officials to remain vigilant towards these anti-social elements.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister was informed by the officials that the situation in Cuttack had returned to normal.

The curfew has been lifted, and internet services in the Cuttack city area have also been restored. However, CM Majhi instructed the police to remain vigilant and avoid any complacency, even though normalcy has been restored in the city.

He further ordered the Odisha police to continue patrolling and deployment of police force in all sensitive areas.

The Chief Minister advised senior police officers to continue engaging with leaders of different community groups to ensure that communal harmony is fully restored in the “City of Brotherhood.”

Notably, Majhi had earlier also appealed to the residents of Cuttack to bring back peace and order to the city known for its brotherhood between different communities.

Expressing grief over the brutal murder of lawyer and social worker late Pitabas Panda of Berhampur, CM Majhi directed the police to arrest the culprits involved at the earliest.

He further advised the police to take steps to ensure the offenders are brought to justice and awarded exemplary punishment.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister’s Advisor and top cop Prakash Mishra, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Satyabrata Sahu, Director General of Police YB Khurania, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Shashwat Mishra, and other senior police officers.

IANS