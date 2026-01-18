Bhubaneswar: The launch of India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train between Howrah and Guwahati marks a significant milestone in the modernisation journey of Indian Railways, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said Saturday.

Talking to X, the CM stated, “The state-of-the-art sleeper service, flagged off by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, reflects the vision of faster, safer, and more comfortable rail travel.” Highlighting that the initiative would enhance both capacity and operational efficiency across the railway network, the CM said it a significant milestone in the modernisation journey of Indian Railways. He said under the leadership of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Indian Railways has witnessed unprecedented infrastructure development, induction of modern rolling stock, and implementation