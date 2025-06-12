Bhubaneswar: The state-level Bikash Mela 2025 began Wednesday at the IDCO Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar, marking the first anniversary of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s government. Inaugurating the weeklong event, Chief Minister Majhi highlighted the administration’s achievements over the past year, emphasising a shift from promises to tangible outcomes. “In just one year, we have delivered on most of the 21 promises made to the people,” Majhi said. “These are not empty words — they are etched in stone. What others couldn’t achieve in 24 years, we have done in 24 minutes.” The Chief Minister outlined key accomplishments, including anti-corruption crackdown, direct public engagement, support for farmers, and youth empowerment, with the age limit for government job applicants raised to 42 years.

Majhi also emphasised inclusive development, with special focus on women, youth, farmers, and tribal communities, along with a push for massive investment under the Utkarsh Odisha 2025 initiative. The Mela will run through June 18, featuring more than 75 departmental stalls to raise awareness about various government schemes. A food festival, organised by Subhadra Shakti women’s groups, includes over 40 stalls showcasing traditional Odia cuisine. Exhibits also highlight welfare initiatives, handloom and handicraft products, and local entrepreneurship.