Bargarh: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated and laid stones for 123 projects worth over Rs 1,362 crore in Bargarh district Tuesday.

This was revealed during Majhi’s visit to the world-famous Dhanu Jatra in Bargarh. During his visit to the court of King Kansa, the CM presented a comprehensive plan for the development of Mathura (Bargarh) city.

According to sources, Majhi laid foundation stones for 85 projects amounting to Rs 980.58 crore were laid and inaugurated 38 projects worth Rs 382.26 crore.

Some of the key projects include Dhanu Jatra open-air theatre: Rs 12.80 crore, beautification of Bargarh canal (box conduit): Rs 30.17 crore and Antanadi Reservoir in Jira River: Rs 114.87 crore.

A sewage treatment plant over the Jira River at a cost of Rs 132 crore, vending zone development at Hatpada at Rs 30 crore, Atal Bus Stand in Bargarh Sadar at Rs 65 crore and Antanadi Reservoir at Grindola at Rs 150 crore are some of the other major projects.

The Chief Minister emphasised that Dhanu Jatra is not only a celebration of India’s cultural economy but also a demonstration of spirituality in social life.

Efforts are ongoing to have the festival recognised by UNESCO.

Majhi also issued a stern warning to corrupt officials, urging them to reform or face Vigilance action, emphasising the need for government employees to prioritise public service.