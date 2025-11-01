Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Saturday inaugurated 44 more offices for registration of land spread across 13 districts of the state.

Majhi virtually inaugurated the sub-registration offices at the Lok Seva Bhawan here.

Another 56 such offices are planned to be opened in phases by the end of this year, the CM said.

“Our goal is to take the governance system to the doorstep of the people as far as possible,” Majhi said in a statement.

He said all the sub-registration offices will be monitored through CCTV via smart surveillance.