Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Wednesday likened Opposition parties, including the Congress, to the Kauravas in the epic Mahabharata, alleging their political future would be destroyed by the anger of women over the obstruction of the women’s reservation bill in Parliament.

Addressing the BJP’s mega Jan Akrosh Women’s Rally here, the CM also referred to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s terrorist remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the Opposition party would face the fate of Sishupal, who was killed by Krishna in the Mahabharata.

The rally saw participants, including the chief minister, dressed in black in protest against the Opposition’s alleged backstabbing of women.

The BJP’s protest followed the defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeking to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies from the 2029 parliamentary polls, in the Lower House of Parliament April 17.

The Congress and other Opposition parties which did not vote in favour of the bill, on the other hand, alleged that the BJP is spreading misleading information regarding women’s reservation and alleged that it is not serious about implementing the 33 per cent quota.

The Opposition parties, including the Congress, will face the fate of the Kauravas who lost their future on the curse of Droupadi. The Kauravas had disrespected a woman, and here the Opposition did the same by defeating the Women’s Reservation Bill, the CM claimed.

Stepping up his attack on the Congress and its allies, Majhi said the fire of women’s anger would spread from villages to cities, and shatter the Opposition’s political prospects.

This is not just the defeat of a bill, but the feticide of mothers’ dreams, he said, alleging that Congress and its allies denied women their constitutional rights.

Majhi asserted that women continued to have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cited various empowerment schemes implemented during his tenure.

It may be a temporary defeat of women, but the PM is committed to giving justice to them, he said, accusing Opposition parties of displaying a narrow political mindset by voting against the bill.

The chief minister further alleged that the Congress and other Opposition parties were using women as a vote bank, while the Modi government was committed to their empowerment.

He also referred to ‘Operation Sindoor’, stating it was launched against terrorists to avenge the anger of women.

This proves that those who raise their fingers on the honour of Indian women will be punished, he said.

Majhi also condemned Kharge for allegedly using indecent language against the Prime Minister.

The Opposition has already committed 99 sins by making disrespectful statements against the popular PM. The people will teach them a lesson on completion of 100 such abuses. The Congress will also face the same fate as Sishupal of the Mahabharat, he said.

The CM was referring to Krishna pardoning the 99 sins of Sishupal and killing him after he committed the 100th one.

Calling upon women to sustain their anger and raise their voices at the appropriate time, Majhi said the passage of the bill would have changed the country’s history but was obstructed by the Congress and others.

State BJP president Manmohan Samal claimed that Opposition parties would eventually be compelled to support the women’s reservation bill as protests intensified across the country.

The fight will continue till the end to give constitutional respect to women, he said.

Protesters also burnt effigies of several Opposition leaders during the demonstration.