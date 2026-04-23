Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Thursday said the state is at the cusp of a new phase of growth, as it expands beyond its traditional strengths in culture, heritage and natural resources into emerging sectors such as industry, investment, education, technology and finance.

Addressing the Business Eminence Awards 2026, CM Majhi said Odisha is now among the fast-growing economies in the country and is strengthening its position in attracting investment.

He credited the momentum to a “double-engine” governance model under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, driven by long-term vision and policy stability.

Calling the Business Eminence Awards — hosted by Dharitri and Orissa POST — a recognition of “courage, struggle, self-reliance, perseverance and enterprise”, the Chief Minister said entrepreneurship goes far beyond success, noting that every achievement is built on sustained effort, setbacks, ambition and sleepless nights.

“Those who rise from modest beginnings are not just success stories; they are an inspiration for society and for the next generation of entrepreneurs,” he said.

CM Majhi also lauded Dharitri and Orissa POST for instituting the awards, thanking Editor Tathagata Satpathy and CEO Adyasha Satpathy for recognising entrepreneurs through the initiative. He described Dharitri as a reflection of modern Odisha’s evolving ideas, founded in 1974 by noted writer Kalindi Charan Panigrahi during a period of national transition.

He said the publication has consistently reflected the aspirations of younger readers and maintained a distinct voice in news presentation. Majhi also acknowledged Dharitri as well as Orissa POST’s role during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it continued operations under difficult conditions to keep readers informed.

Reiterating Odisha’s economic trajectory, the Chief Minister said the state is steadily positioning itself as an investment destination while building a broader development ecosystem across sectors.