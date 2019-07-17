Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and a dozen ministers were conspicuously absent while House proceedings were underway Wednesday to take part in Biju Janata Dal’s campaigning in Patkura Assembly constituency.

Ministers Arun Sahoo, Ranendra Pratap Swain and Samir Dash who were supposed to answer members’ queries during Zero Hour were missing. Sahoo, Swain and Dash are among the star campaigners for BJD nominee in Patkura. Naveen himself visited Patkura Wednesday.

Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari answered questions related to his departments handled by Sahoo and Swain. Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera replied on behalf of School and Mass Education Minister Samir Dash under authorization from the Speaker.

Along with ministers, several ruling party MLAs have skipped important discussions of the Budget Session.

Opposition BJP and Congress members raised the issue on the floor and urged Speaker SN Patro to adjourn the House till the completion of Patkura elections.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik said, “Out of 21 members of the Council of Ministers, only eight are present in the House today.”

Of the 111 BJD members in the Assembly, 61 were absent Wednesday, Naik said adding the ministers were not available to reply during the Question Hour. “Is not it (skipping the discusions) a disrespect to the House,” the BJP leader asked.

“While skipping the House, the MLAs and ministers are visible on television channels campaigning for the candidate in Patkura where polling is scheduled for July 20,” he said.

Naik also alleged the BJD has been misleading the people and violating the model code of conduct for the upcoming polls by distributing rice and monthly social welfare pensions to beneficiaries in Patkura.

He also supported the contention of MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati (Cong) who had Tuesday suggested the Speaker adjourn the proceedings till the completion of electioneering in Patkura.

“Proxy ministers are replying to questions put by the members,” said BJP legislator Bishnu Charan Sethi. Santosh Singh Saluja (Cong) also raised this issue on the floor of the House.

Government Chief Whip Pramilla Mallick, however, said, “Required number of ministers and MLAs are present in the House. There is no problem if in-charge ministers reply to members’ questions.”

Polling in Patkura Assembly seat was initially scheduled for April 29 simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections in the state, but the death of sitting BJD candidate Bed Prakash Agarwal April 20 necessitated rescheduling of the elections.