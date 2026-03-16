Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Monday congratulated the BJP’s Rajya Sabha poll nominees and the Independent candidate backed by the party for winning the election, though the official announcement in this regard is yet to be made.

The BJP Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal and its sitting Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar are the official candidates, while the party supported former Union minister Dilip Ray, who fought the polls as an independent.

In a post on X, Majhi said, “Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the party’s state president Shri @SamalManmohan7 Ji, who emerged victorious as a candidate on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Rajya Sabha elections, the party’s senior leader Shri @SujeetKOfficial Ji, and the party-supported independent candidate Shri @DilipRayOdisha Ji”.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our party’s State President Shri @SamalManmohan7 Ji, senior leader Shri @SujeetKOfficial Ji

and party supported Independent candidate Shri @DilipRayOdisha Ji on being elected to the Rajya Sabha. This victory is an important milestone in… pic.twitter.com/aCjA4yx5yR — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) March 16, 2026

Majhi said the victory marks an important milestone in fulfilling the resolve to build a ‘Viksit Odisha’ under the BJP government.

“Their presence in the upper house of Parliament will further strengthen the voice of Odisha’s interests, progress, and public service at the national level,” the chief minister said.

The BJD nominees are party leader Santrupt Misra and eminent urologist Dr Datteswar Hota, whom the Congress and the CPI(M) are supporting.

At least five MLAs of the opposition BJD and Congress Monday reportedly voted in favour of the BJP-supported Independent nominee Dilip Ray in the Rajya Sabha elections, for which the voting ended at 6 pm.

Results of the polls are yet to be officially announced.