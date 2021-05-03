Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday morning spoke to Mamata Banerjee over telephone and congratulated her for her party’s landslide victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Notably, CM Patnaik May 2 congratulated Banerjee, Sarbananda Sonowal, Pinarayi Vijayan and MK Stalin for their victories in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu respectively.

Taking to his twitter handle, CM Patnaik said that he is sure that under Banerjee’s leadership West Bengal will scale new heights. “Heartiest congratulations @Mamataofficial ji on @AITCofficial winning the #WestBengalAssemblyElection for a third consecutive time. I am sure under your leadership the state will scale new heights. Best Wishes,” read the tweet.

Congratulating DMK chief MK Stalin, he wrote, “Congratulations @mkstalin ji on DMK winning the #TamilNaduAssemblyElection. All the very best for a successful tenure.”

Similarly, he congratulated Kerala’s CM Vijayan. “Congratulations @vijayanpinarayi ji on your party winning the #KeralaAssemblyElection for the second consecutive time,” read his tweet.

While extending his best wishes to Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, he wrote, “Congratulations @sarbanandsonwal ji on your party winning the #AssamAssemblyElection for the second consecutive time. Wishing you all the best.”

PNN