Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has dedicated ‘The Rath,’ a steel monument seeking to accentuate Odisha’s diverse culture and rich heritage, to the people.

The steel monument, located at the picturesque Biju Patnaik Park in Bhubaneswar, is presented by Tata Steel in collaboration with Bhubaneswar Development Authority.

‘The Rath’ which was dedicated by the CM Tuesday explores the notion of life, motion and energy and is built using 13.5 tonne of Tata structural steel hollow sections.

The monument design is inspired by the dual narrative of the Sun Temple and the Rath Yatra (Chariot festival), and attempts to accentuate the diverse cultures and rich heritage that form the soul of Odisha, a Tata Steel release said.

‘The Rath’ rests on three points with a minimal footprint on the landscape. The structure uses the narrative of community heritage as a springboard to envision the future. The design comprises an intricate web of structural steel, which encourages users to interact in non-traditional ways, it said.

PNN/Agencies