Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wished the people of Odisha a happy and prosperous New Year. The chief minister took to his Twitter handle to extend greetings to the people of the state. “Wish all of you a very #HappyNewYear and wish everyone’s lives are filled with hope, peace and prosperity in the new year of 2021,” said the tweet.

A video message was also embedded in the tweet where Patnaik is seen extending greetings to the people on the occasion of New Year.

ନୂତନ ବର୍ଷରେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ। ମହାପ୍ରଭୁଙ୍କ କୃପାରୁ ବର୍ଷ ୨୦୨୧ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ସୁଖ, ସମୃଦ୍ଧି ଓ ପ୍ରଗତିର ବର୍ଷ ହେଉ।

Wish all of you a very #HappyNewYear and wish everyone’s lives are filled with hope, peace and prosperity in the new year of 2021.#JaiJagannatha pic.twitter.com/AeoTp3Zncv — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 1, 2021

Since all the major temples across Odisha including the Jagannath Temple in Puri are closed Friday, people were seen thronging to places of religious worship to seek blessings for themselves and their family members on the occasion of New Year

The Jagannath Temple in Puri will remain closed January 1 and 2. Authorities have decided to keep the temple closed to prevent mass gatherings. The temple reopened December 23 after a gap of nine months. The temple will be kept open for all January 3 onwards.

PNN