Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday rushed to Chennai to meet ailing senior BJD leader V Sugnana Kumari Deo, who is under treatment at a private hospital there, CMO officials said.

The 86-year-old former MLA from Khallikote in Ganjam district was admitted to the hospital in Chennai following health complications.

She was first elected to the state assembly in 1963 and has won a total of 10 times in her political career.

Deo belongs to the royal family of Khallikote.

The chief minister is scheduled to return to Bhubaneswar Friday night, the officials said.

PTI