Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday morning extended his warm wishes and conveyed his greetings to the people of Odisha on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

He took to his Twitter handle to wish the people.

Maha Shivaratri being a major festival at the shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva including Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar, Chandrasekhar temple at Kapilas in Dhenkanal district and Dhabaleswar temple in Athagarh of Cuttack district, these shrines have come alive with devotees making a bee line to worship Lord Shiva.

Since the government has imposed certain restrictions at the shrines to avoid huge gatherings, devotees are seen going in and coming out of the shrines in queues, maintaining social distance and wearing masks.

These shrines have received fresh coats of colours and are bedecked with flowers, festoons and different types of colourful lights.

Notably, 10:00 pm has been fixed for the ‘Maha Deepa’ to be raised atop the Lingaraj temple.

PNN