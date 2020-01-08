Baripada: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Wednesday a residential school for tribal students and launched various developmental projects worth more than Rs 200 crore in Mayurbhanj district.

The chief minister emphasised the need of education for the deprived tribal population of Mayurbhanj district and hoped the newly set up institute will usher in a transformation in tribal population in order to bring them into the national mainstream. “Education is empowerment and the real transformation can only be possible through education,” said Patnaik.

The residential school is being set up at a cost of Rs 60 crore by industrial house Adani in association with a state-based entrepreneur

Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson of Adani Foundation, Odisha Revenue Minister Sudam Marndi, Mayurbhanj MP Bisweswar Tudu and Rajya Sabha member Sarojini Hembram were among those present on the occasion.

Patnaik also announced Rs 5 crore package for the development of Baripada Jagannath Temple and said the state government would provide funds for the beautification of Khiching Temple and other heritage sites of Mayurbhanj district.

The Odisha Chief Minister also unveiled several developmental projects such as drinking water and road connectivity works taken up at an investment of over Rs 200 crore for the district on the occasion.

PNN & Agencies