Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched Thursday the District Palliative Care Programme through video conferencing with District Collectors and chief district medical officers (CDMOs). The launching took place at the Lok Seva Bhawan in the city. Facility-based palliative care services will now be available at all district level health institutions including Capital Hospital and RCH, Rourkela.

Both in-patient and out-patient services will be provided for those who want to avail of the facility. The in-patient services include free specialist consultation, physiotherapy, drugs and consumables, counselling, emergency care services and nutrition support.

Among the out-patient services are regular consultation by trained medical professionals and tertiary health care services, counselling to patients and family, referral to higher health professionals, free physiotherapy, drugs and consumables.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveen Patnaik said the Palliative Care Programme will play a significant role in the in realization of the motto of our government ‘Sustha Odisha, Sukhi Odisha’.

It was also informed that six-bedded palliative care units will be established at all the district headquarters hospital (DHH). Ten districts have already been provided with funds of Rs 10.25 lakh each for development of infrastructure. Thirty two doctors and 42 nurses have already received training in palliative care.

It may be recalled here that in May 2017, the Chief Minister had launched the District Cancer Care Programme. Under this initiative, till date more than 30,000 cancer patients have received medical advice and 14,000 have availed of chemotherapy services. The government is also providing patients with 86 anti-cancer drugs free of cost. Similarly investigations needed by patients for the disease are also free.

PNN