Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be on a five-day official visit to the national capital and is scheduled to leave from here Friday, sources said.

During his visit, Patnaik will attend a joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of the High Courts at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, which is scheduled to be held April 30.

The Chief Minister is also likely to follow up some work pending with the Union Government, the sources said.

Just a month ago, Patnaik had visited Parliament and held discussions with several senior political leaders from different parties.